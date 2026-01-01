Doctor Among 7 Arrested For Supplying Drugs To Students In Kerala

A doctor and a student of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) were among seven people arrested in a major drug bust in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. A joint operation by the Attingal and Nedumangad Rural DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force) squads led to the seizure of MDMA, hybrid cannabis, and ganja from a rented house.

The seven arrested were identified as Dr Vignesh Dathan, BDS student Haleena, Asim, Avinash, Ajith, Ansia, and Harish. According to the police, Avinash is an IT employee and confirmed that Asim, Ajith and Ansia have been accused in multiple narcotics cases earlier.

The Raid

During the raid, police recovered around four grams of MDMA, 1 gram of hybrid cannabis, and 100 grams of ganja. The police said that hybrid cannabis is being sold at a rate of Rs 3,000 per gram. The police also seized two cars, two bikes, and ten mobile phones.

Investigators said that the accused were taken into custody from a rented house in the Kaniyapuram Thoppil area after receiving confidential information.

The group allegedly transported MDMA and other substances from Bengaluru and distributed them. Police said that these substances were being supplied to students and doctors.

Earlier Attempt To Intercept Group Failed

Earlier, an attempt by cops to intercept the group failed after the accused allegedly rammed a police jeep with their car and escaped.

The police got information that the accused were hiding in Kaniyapuram Thoppil. A team surrounded the house and arrested the group.