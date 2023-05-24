Five Of Family, Including 3 Children, Found Dead In Kerala's Kannur

The family was found dead at their home in Cherupuzha. (Representational)

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their residence at Cherupuzha in Kerala's Kannur district this morning, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of murder-suicide where the couple, who married last week, killed the children and then hung themselves.

The children were found hanging from the staircase and the couple from ceiling fans in the house.

The three children were of the woman from her first marriage.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night, they said.

The residents of the area alerted the police this morning that such an incident had occurred, a senior police officer said.

