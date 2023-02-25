LCA Tejas To Fly In Military Exercise In Foreign Airspace For First Time

LCA Tejas participating in Exercise Desert Flag VIII

An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent comprising 110 "Air Warriors" arrived at the United Arab Emirates' Al Dahfra airbase to participate in Exercise Desert Flag VIII, the government's press information bureau (PIB) said in a statement.

The IAF brought five Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

This is the first occasion when the LCA Tejas will participate in an international flying exercise outside India.

LCA Tejas crew departing for Exercise Desert Flag VIII

Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral air exercise in which air forces from the UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, Republic of Korea and the US will participate.

The exercise is scheduled from February 27 to March 17.

The aim of the exercise is to participate in diverse fighter engagements and learn from the best practices of various air forces, the PIB said in the statement.