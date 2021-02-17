Latest News Live Updates: Over 87 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India

Latest News Live Updates: Active COVID-19 cases in the country are less than 1,40,000. (File)

Over 87 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, informed the Union Health Ministry. "We have administered over 87,40,000 vaccine doses. Out of this, 85,70,000 are first doses and over 1,70,000 are second doses. These numbers are increasing," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry, on Tuesday.

He added: "Active cases in the country are less than 1,40,000. Average daily deaths in the previous one week have also decreased to 93 and the cumulative positivity rate in the country is decreasing, as of now it is 5.27 per cent."

In the last seven days, India has recorded 56 new cases per million population and 0.5 new deaths per million population, which is significantly lower than other countries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world, though at the beginning of the pandemic other countries worried about the country's situation.

Feb 17, 2021 07:28 (IST) Delhi Records 94 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest In Over 9 Months: Government



Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases today, the lowest in over nine months, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.17 per cent in the city, authorities said. One fatality was also registered, taking the number of deaths due to the viral disease to 10,894 in the national capital, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

Feb 17, 2021 07:16 (IST) New Tech To Pick Out People At High COVID-19 Risk In England For Vaccines



A new risk-prediction model devised by Oxford University scientists is to be deployed as new technology by the National Health Service (NHS) in England to help clinicians identify a new group of people who may be at high risk from COVID-19. Over 800,000 adults will now be prioritised to receive a vaccine as part of the current vaccination cohorts, combining several health and personal factors, such as age, ethnicity and body mass index (BMI), as well as certain medical conditions and treatments.

Feb 17, 2021 07:02 (IST) North Korea "tried to hack" Pfizer for vaccine info, says South: Reports

North Korean hackers tried to break into the computer systems of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in a search for information on a coronavirus vaccine and treatment technology, South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday, according to reports.

The impoverished, nuclear-armed North has been under self-imposed isolation since closing its borders in January last year to try to protect itself from the virus that first emerged in neighbouring China and has gone on to sweep the world, killing more than two million people.

Leader Kim Jong Un has repeatedly insisted that the country has had no coronavirus cases, although outside experts doubt those assertions.

Feb 17, 2021 06:45 (IST) New COVID-19 cases down 16 percent last week: World Health Organization

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported worldwide fell by 16 percent last week to 2.7 million, the World Health Organization said. The number of new deaths reported also fell 10 percent week-on-week, to 81,000, the WHO said late Tuesday in its weekly epidemiological update, using figures up to Sunday.

Five of the six WHO regions of the world reported a double-digit percentage decline in new cases, with only the Eastern Mediterranean showing a rise, of seven percent.

Feb 17, 2021 06:34 (IST) Adverse Event Cases After Coronavirus Vaccination Just 1 In 2,000: Centre

Just one out of 2,000 beneficiaries report minor effects post vaccination against COVID-19, the Centre said on Tuesday, noting that the rate of adverse event following immunisation has been recorded at 0.05 per cent.