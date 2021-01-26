Farmer Protest Live Updates: Protesting Farmers Leave Red Fort After Police Intervene

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital, with hundreds of them deviating from agreed routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.
More than 20 tractors entered the Red Fort with nation flags this afternoon, hours after the farmers' parade began.
In visuals emerging from ITO, one of the main intersections in Delhi near media offices and the police headquarters, policemen in riot gear appeared to be outnumbered. The policemen were seen running or hiding behind cars as farmers armed with sticks chased them with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police..
Two buses had been used to block the farmers from progressing further on the crucial road connecting to the top government offices in the capital.
Here are the Latest News on farmer' tractor rally:
Clearly farmers union leadership has lost its control.Many part of Tikri Border rally wants to proceed towards Central Delhi.- Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) January 26, 2021
While leaders managed to convince few tractors to stick to designated route earlier,thats not the situation now. Farmers on foot have gone past Peeragarhi
January 26, 2021
Traffic Alert- Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 26, 2021
Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala road, Palla road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads.
Protesting farmers breach the barricades at Nangloi Junction, move towards Central Delhi. NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports from ground zero
Ahead of the big tractor rally, farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws broke police barricades this morning near Singhu border, the epicentre of the agitation that began late November, as they entered Delhi."
Protesters were baton-charged and tear gas shells were fired by policemen as chaos unfolded near borders of the national capital.
COVID-19 Vaccination latest news: Assam has managed to vaccinate 19,837 of the 1.90 lakh frontline healthcare workers registered for the inoculation drive till Monday. That's nearly 20,000 less than the target for six days.
India's agitating farmers show no signs of fading away. Angry cultivators have been camped on the doorstep of Delhi for weeks through north India's bitingly cold winter. They have shown a talent for staying in the headlines as well, with attention-grabbing stunts such as staging a tractor convoy to rival India's official Republic Day parade."
