Farmer Protest Live Updates: Protesting Farmers Leave Red Fort After Police Intervene

Tractor Rally in Delhi: Thousands of farmers knocked down barricades as they entered Delhi.

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital, with hundreds of them deviating from agreed routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

More than 20 tractors entered the Red Fort with nation flags this afternoon, hours after the farmers' parade began.

In visuals emerging from ITO, one of the main intersections in Delhi near media offices and the police headquarters, policemen in riot gear appeared to be outnumbered. The policemen were seen running or hiding behind cars as farmers armed with sticks chased them with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police..

Two buses had been used to block the farmers from progressing further on the crucial road connecting to the top government offices in the capital.

Here are the Latest News on farmer' tractor rally:

Jan 26, 2021 14:50 (IST) Protesting farmers now leaving Red Fort after Police intervene. NDTV's Mukesh Singh Sengar reports

Jan 26, 2021 14:47 (IST) Farmers' protest live updates: 3 routes were cleared for the Tractor rally



Three routes were cleared for the farmers to hold the parade - 63-km route near Singhu Border, 62.5 km-long route from Tikri border, a 68-km long route from Ghazipur border that divides Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. However, some of the groups deviated from the planned route and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital.

Jan 26, 2021 14:36 (IST) Tractor rally news: Significance of flag hoisted by protesting farmers at Red Fort explained



Jan 26, 2021 14:36 (IST) Tractor rally news: Significance of flag hoisted by protesting farmers at Red Fort explained

Visuals from the spot showed them climbing a flagpole below the ramparts of the iconic Mughal fort, from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation on Independence Day. As tractors took over the Ramlila Maidan outside the fort -- the original site where they had planned their protest -- farmers were heard saying that they will not leave Delhi now. NDTV's Mohammed Ghazali explains the significance of the flag

Jan 26, 2021 14:31 (IST) Police resort to firing teargas shells to disperse farmers at Nangloi Junction. NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports

Just In: Police have entered the Red Fort and are convincing the protesters to leave the premise.

Jan 26, 2021 14:23 (IST) Clearly farmers union leadership has lost its control.Many part of Tikri Border rally wants to proceed towards Central Delhi.

While leaders managed to convince few tractors to stick to designated route earlier,thats not the situation now. Farmers on foot have gone past Peeragarhi - Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) January 26, 2021

Jan 26, 2021 14:17 (IST) Taractor Rally news: Tractor with 2 farmers overturns during stunt at Delhi-Noida Border



A tractor with two farmers on it overturned during a stunt at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday morning, as scores of protesters gathered here for demonstration against the new farm laws.

The tractor was being driven in a circular path at a high speed when it lost balance and overturned, while the two persons on board got minor injuries during the act at the Chilla border in the morning.

The sight of the overturned tractor, bearing a tricolour and a flag of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), was short lived as several protesters came together to put the vehicle back on its four tyres. (Read full story here

Jan 26, 2021 14:15 (IST) Scores of protesting farmers enter Delhi's iconic Red Fort

Jan 26, 2021 14:13 (IST) Thousands of farmers enter Red Fort complex, wave flags

Jan 26, 2021 14:09 (IST) "Violence is not the solution to any problem. Irrespective of who gets hurt, it's the country which will suffer," says Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

Jan 26, 2021 13:44 (IST) Farmers'protest live news: Defying route, farmers reach Red Fort



Thousands of protesters broke through barricades, attacked policemen with sticks and vandalised a police vehicle after deviating from the agreed route of a farmers' tractor rally and reaching the heart of Delhi.

In visuals emerging from ITO, one of the main intersections in Delhi near media offices and the police headquarters, policemen in riot gear appeared to be outnumbered. The policemen were seen running or hiding behind cars as farmers armed with sticks chased them.

Jan 26, 2021 13:36 (IST) Protesting farmers reach Red Fort and are now moving towards India Gate. NDTV's Mukesh Singh Sengar reports

Jan 26, 2021 13:30 (IST) Bengaluru: Sikh community, members of Kisan Ekta Morcha march in solidarity with farmers protesting in Delhi. They have taken to streets of Bengaluru on SUVs and jeeps. #tractorrally Bengaluru: Sikh community, members of Kisan Ekta Morcha march in solidarity with farmers protesting in Delhi. They have taken to streets of Bengaluru on SUVs and jeeps. #tractorrally

Jan 26, 2021 13:23 (IST) Gates Of Several Delhi Metro Stations Closed Amid Farmers' Protests



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today closed the entry and exit gates at several metro stations as thousands of protesting farmers entered the national capital as they took out a tractor rally against the new farm laws. (Read full story here)

Jan 26, 2021 13:04 (IST) Avoid These Routes: Traffic Police On Republic Day Parade, Farmers' Tractor Rally



The Delhi Police has issued traffic advisories for the Republic Day parade. Traffic diversions and alternative routes have been posted on Twitter by the police. pic.twitter.com/NbMFmKdOyb - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 26, 2021

Jan 26, 2021 12:57 (IST) Direct clashes taking place between Delhi Police and protesting farmers in Delhi's ITO. NDTV's Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor with latest details

Jan 26, 2021 12:15 (IST) #KisanTractorRally | Delhi Police issues heavy traffic alert 🚦 GTK road Outer Ring road Badli road KN Katzu Marg Madhuban chowk Kanjhawala road Palla road Narela

Jan 26, 2021 12:06 (IST) Traffic Alert

Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala road, Palla road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads. - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 26, 2021

Jan 26, 2021 12:05 (IST) Live updates: Protesting farmers breach barricades at Nangloi Junction

Jan 26, 2021 12:05 (IST) Live updates: Protesting farmers breach barricades at Nangloi Junction

Protesting farmers breach the barricades at Nangloi Junction, move towards Central Delhi. NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports from ground zero

Jan 26, 2021 11:48 (IST) Chaos At Tractor Rally As Farmers Break Barricades, Cops Use Tear Gas

Ahead of the big tractor rally, farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws broke police barricades this morning near Singhu border, the epicentre of the agitation that began late November, as they entered Delhi." Ahead of the big tractor rally, farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws broke police barricades this morning near Singhu border, the epicentre of the agitation that began late November, as they entered Delhi."

Jan 26, 2021 11:26 (IST) Farmers gather in huge numbers at Nangloi bridge. Riot control force on standby with water cannons and tear gas shelling equipment if situation spirals out of control NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports Farmers gather in huge numbers at Nangloi bridge. Riot control force on standby with water cannons and tear gas shelling equipment if situation spirals out of control NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports

Jan 26, 2021 11:23 (IST) Farmers' Tractor rally in Delhi latest news: Cops Use Tear Gas, Lathis on protesting farmers

Protesters were baton-charged and tear gas shells were fired by policemen as chaos unfolded near borders of the national capital. Tear gas, lathi-charge by cops as protesting farmers break barricades at Delhi borders, begin #KisanTractorRally



(Video from Akshardham, Delhi) pic.twitter.com/tq1c4WuHiN - NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2021 Protesters were baton-charged and tear gas shells were fired by policemen as chaos unfolded near borders of the national capital.

Jan 26, 2021 11:12 (IST) Tractor rally from Tikri border crosses Mundka, reaches Nangloi bridge, soon to take right towards Najafgarh. Heavy security deployment and barricading at Najafgarh to stop farmers from moving towards central Delhi. NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports

Jan 26, 2021 11:10 (IST) #TractorRally from Tikri border crosses Mundka, reaches Nangloi bridge, soon to take right towards Najafgarh. Heavy security deployment and barricading at Najafgarh to stop farmers from moving towards central Delhi. NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports #TractorRally from Tikri border crosses Mundka, reaches Nangloi bridge, soon to take right towards Najafgarh. Heavy security deployment and barricading at Najafgarh to stop farmers from moving towards central Delhi. NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports

Jan 26, 2021 10:54 (IST) Maharashtra won't implement farm laws, Speaker tells protesting farmers



Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole today told the hundreds of protesting farmers at Mumbai's Azad Maidan that the three new contentious agricultural laws passed by Parliament last September will not be implemented in the state. The farmers, mostly from Nashik district, have gathered in the state capital for the past two days in solidarity with thousands of their comrades gearing up for a massive tractor rally in Delhi today against these new pieces of legislation. (Read full story here

Jan 26, 2021 10:35 (IST) PM Modi Should Stand Firm Against Protesting Farmers



India's agitating farmers show no signs of fading away. Angry cultivators have been camped on the doorstep of Delhi for weeks through north India's bitingly cold winter. They have shown a talent for staying in the headlines as well, with attention-grabbing stunts such as staging a tractor convoy to rival India's official Republic Day parade." India's agitating farmers show no signs of fading away. Angry cultivators have been camped on the doorstep of Delhi for weeks through north India's bitingly cold winter. They have shown a talent for staying in the headlines as well, with attention-grabbing stunts such as staging a tractor convoy to rival India's official Republic Day parade."

Jan 26, 2021 10:27 (IST) In solidarity and as mark of respect, people shower agitating farmers with flowers from the sidewalk as they march into Delhi for the tractor rally today. NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports | Location: Nangloi Junction

Jan 26, 2021 10:24 (IST) Ahead of time allotted for Tractor Rally, farmers break barricades at Ghazipur border to enter Delhi

Jan 26, 2021 10:06 (IST) Maharashtra: Protesting farmers to unfurl tricolour amid 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogans



Jan 26, 2021 10:06 (IST) Maharashtra: Protesting farmers to unfurl tricolour amid 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogans

NDTV's Purva Chitnis reports from Mumbai's Azad Maidan

Jan 26, 2021 09:57 (IST) Farmers'protest news: Tractor rally from Singhu border reaches Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar



Tractor rally from Singhu border reaches Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. The rally will proceed towards DTU-Shahbad-SB Dairy-Darwala- Bawana T-point- Kanjawala Chowk-Kharkhoda toll plaza. (ANI)

Jan 26, 2021 09:44 (IST) Farmer groups in Bengaluru gear up to join #farmersprotest on #RepublicDay



Jan 26, 2021 09:44 (IST) Farmer groups in Bengaluru gear up to join farmers protest on Republic Day

NDTV's Shonakshi Chakravarthy reports from Bengaluru railway station

Jan 26, 2021 09:22 (IST) PM Modi Should Stand Firm Against Protesting Farmers

India's agitating farmers show no signs of fading away. Angry cultivators have been camped on the doorstep of Delhi for weeks through north India's bitingly cold winter. They have shown a talent for staying in the headlines as well, with attention-grabbing stunts such as staging a tractor convoy to rival India's official Republic Day parade." India's agitating farmers show no signs of fading away. Angry cultivators have been camped on the doorstep of Delhi for weeks through north India's bitingly cold winter. They have shown a talent for staying in the headlines as well, with attention-grabbing stunts such as staging a tractor convoy to rival India's official Republic Day parade."

Jan 26, 2021 08:46 (IST) Farmers break barricades at Tikri border, enter Delhi ahead of Republic Day parade

NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports from the ground



NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports from the ground pic.twitter.com/6ehk97lnxs - NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2021

Jan 26, 2021 08:35 (IST) Farmers' Republic Day tractor rally from Singhu border proceeds towards Kanjhawala Chowk-Auchandi border-KMP-GT road junction

JUST IN: Protesting farmers break police barricade at Delhi's Singhu border ahead of big tractor rally JUST IN: Protesting farmers break police barricade at Delhi's Singhu border ahead of big tractor rally

Jan 26, 2021 08:10 (IST) Delhi | Traffic police releases advisory on arrangements ahead of tractor rally of farmers

Farmers' tractors with Tricolour standing at Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link Road. (ANI)

Jan 26, 2021 07:47 (IST) Delhi: A temporary wall erected to seal Karnal bypass to stop the entry of vehicles into the national capital

Jan 26, 2021 07:42 (IST) All are advised to follow the given traffic advisory & avoid these roads today as traffic will be diverted as per given diversion plan & traffic will be very very heavy on these roads.