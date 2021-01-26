Watch: Protesting Farmers Vandalise Police Vehicle At Delhi's ITO

In visuals emerging from ITO, one of the main intersections in Delhi near media offices and the police headquarters, policemen in riot gear appeared to be outnumbered.

The policemen were seen running or hiding behind cars as farmers armed with sticks chased them.

New Delhi:

Thousands of protesters broke through barricades, attacked policemen with sticks and vandalised a police vehicle after deviating from the agreed route of a farmers' tractor rally and reaching the heart of Delhi.

The protesting farmers were seen vandalizing a public bus and trying to topple it. Two buses had been used to block the farmers from progressing further on the crucial road connecting to the top government offices in the capital.

The chaos erupted early today, just before the annual Republic Day parade in Delhi. The farmers had been allowed to enter Delhi for their tractor rally around noon, but they breached barricades at various points on Delhi's borders and entered before time. Sections of farmers also deviated from the routes agreed upon when they were granted permission for the protest.

Despite heavy police presence at points of entry, the situation rapidly spiraled out of control as farmers knocked down barricades and crossed into Delhi on foot.