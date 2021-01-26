Farmers Knock Down Police Barricades Ahead Of Tractor Rally In Delhi

Farmers have planned a massive tractor march- "Kisaan Parade".

As the farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws entered Delhi ahead of the huge tractor rally, police barricades were knocked down near the outskirts of the national capital.

More than 5,000 protesters near the Singhu border, which divides Haryana and Delhi, broke police barricades, adamant to march ahead. Singhu border is the epicentre of the agitation that began late November.

In west Delhi, farmer leaders asked the protesters to maintain calm amid chaos at Tikri border. The representatives said they will hold a meeting with cops to decide the timing of the rally.

Visuals showed thousands of farmers holding flags entering Delhi on foot amid huge police presence. Many of them were seen on tractors also.