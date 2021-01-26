Internet Cut In Parts Of Delhi, Nearby Areas Amid Farmers' Protest

Internet services have been temporarily suspended in some parts of Delhi amid clashes between the police and thousands of agitating farmers, whose tractor rally veered off the permitted course entering several areas including the iconic Red Fort, news agency ANI has reported.

Many people shared on social media screenshots of a text message they received on their mobile phones. "As per government instructions, Internet services have been stopped in your area till further notice," the message read.

The Internet has been shut at areas near the Singhu border - the epicentre of farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi of the national capital till 23:59 hrs on January 26, news agency ANI quoted Union Home Ministry sources as saying.

The protesting farmers, led by a front of 40 unions, had secured the police permission to hold the rally on the outskirts of the city after a court battle. One of the participants, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, last evening refused to stick to the designated route.

The rally was scheduled to enter the national capital at around 11.30 AM, but hundreds of farmers entered the city way before the time, catching the security personnel off guard.

Visuals showed farmers breaking through the police barricades on their tractors.