Farmer Died As Tractor Overturned During Protests In Central Delhi: Cops

One farmer died after a speeding tractor overturned near the ITO junction in central Delhi, the police said Tuesday. However, some farmers at the site - near the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg - claim he was killed in police firing and have begun a sit-in protest at the site.

Unprecedented scenes of violence were witnessed across the national capital on Tuesday - as the country celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, a section of farmers protesting the centre's agriculture laws disregarded Monday night's agreement with the police and stormed into the city.

Farmers had been given permission to take out their rally after the annual parade at Rajpath, the iconic boulevard at the heart of the city. Crowds, however, swelled at the borders at around 8 am - even before the parade started. Some cops were injured while trying to stop the protesters.

As the violence spread, protesters were tear-gassed and baton-charged.

By the afternoon, a group of farmers drove their tractors into the Red Fort complex, where protesters gained access to the outer courtyards and ramparts of the iconic Mughal-era fort.

Dramatic and shocking visuals showed some of them climbing an empty flagpole and hoisting a sacred flag of the Sikhs.