Amit Shah Holds Meeting To Discuss Security After Farmer Protests Today

Farmers Protest in Delhi: Amit Shah was briefed on clashes that erupted today in various parts of Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with top security and police officers today to discuss and review security after violent farmer protests that even reached the Red Fort.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava were present in the high level meeting.

Amit Shah was briefed on the clashes that erupted today in various parts of Delhi after thousands of farmers breached barricades at the borders, deviated from agreed routes and reached the heart of the city.

Sources say the meet could lead to big decisions on security. The possibility of paramilitary deployment cannot be ruled out, sources said.

Internet has been suspended in parts of Delhi and its neighbourhood.

As the nation celebrated Republic Day in the morning, farmers protesting outside Delhi's borders for nearly two months knocked down police barricades long before the time that had been agreed upon for their tractor rally in the capital.

The farmers, despite heavy police presence and teargassing, entered Delhi and reached the key ITO intersection that is virtually the gateway to the VIP zone in the heart of Delhi. There were clashes between farmers and cops at the spot, right outside the Delhi Police headquarters.

The situation rapidly escalated as farmers drove their tractors into the iconic Red Fort.

Protesting farmers climbed the ramparts and tried to put up yellow flags of Sikh religious significance.

It took hours for the police to remove the protesters from the 400-year-old Mughal-built monument.

The farmers are protesting against three central laws that they say will deplete their income, take away their guaranteed minimum prices for crops and leave them open to exploitation by big corporations. Farmers protested in several other cities today in solidarity with their comrades in north India.

The farmers were accused of violating the terms of the tractor rally by starting before time and on a different route. The government had opposed the rally in the Supreme Court saying it would be a "national embarrassment" at a time when the country was celebrating Republic Day.