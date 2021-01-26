Latest News Live Updates: Farmers Break Police Barricades At Singhu Border

Tractors with Tricolour standing at Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link Road. (ANI)

A group of protesting farmers broke police barricades at the Singhu border ahead of the big tractor rally. The group of almost 5,000 farmers entered the national capital with 55 tractors through the GT karnal road. The group is headed by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher. On Monday, a farmers' group had declared that it would not stick to the route decided by the Delhi police. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee - one of the key participants in the tractor rally to be held today -- said it will approach the Delhi's Outer Ring Road, raising a possibility of conflict with the police which has chalked out the routes from three locations at the border after a series of meetings with farmers's groups. The rally will mark the completion of two months of protest against the Centre's contentious farm laws by farmers camping at the borders of Delhi.

News on Coronavirus - Delhi is moving towards herd immunity from coronavirus, with 50 to 60 per cent of people in one district having developed antibodies to the virus, the latest round of sero-survey has found, NDTV has learnt from sources. Herd immunity is what the authorities are trying to achieve with the vaccination programme, in which a critical mass of immune people can stop the spread of the virus by breaking the chain of transmission.

Here are the Latest News on farmer'protest, coronavirus and other stories:

Jan 26, 2021 08:35 (IST) Farmers' #RepublicDay tractor rally from Singhu border proceeds towards Kanjhawala Chowk-Auchandi border-KMP-GT road junction pic.twitter.com/MlbLV40iL8 - ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Jan 26, 2021 08:20 (IST)

Jan 26, 2021 08:10 (IST) #Delhi | Traffic police releases advisory on arrangements ahead of #tractorrally of farmers #TractorParadeOn26Jan LIVE updates: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/latest-news-live-updates-on-famrers-protest-coronavirus-republic-day-farmers-group-kisan-mazdoor-sangharsh-committee-says-will-take-out-tractor-rally--2358087 #Delhi | Traffic police releases advisory on arrangements ahead of #tractorrally of farmers #TractorParadeOn26Jan LIVE updates: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/latest-news-live-updates-on-famrers-protest-coronavirus-republic-day-farmers-group-kisan-mazdoor-sangharsh-committee-says-will-take-out-tractor-rally--2358087

Jan 26, 2021 08:09 (IST)

Jan 26, 2021 07:47 (IST) Delhi: A temporary wall erected to seal Karnal bypass to stop the entry of vehicles into the national capital#RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/eFop7YOjKW - ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Jan 26, 2021 07:42 (IST) All are advised to follow the given traffic advisory & avoid these roads today as traffic will be diverted as per given diversion plan & traffic will be very very heavy on these roads. pic.twitter.com/vsJLPKRXLX - Addl. CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi (@dcptrafficouter) January 26, 2021