Latest News Live Updates: India Recorded Highest Single-Day Rise In Covid Cases This Year On Saturday

India reported 40,953 new coronavirus infections in a day on Saturday, the highest single-day rise recorded in 111 days, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,55,284, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

Registering an increase for the tenth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,88,394, which now comprises 2.49 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.12 per cent, the data stated.

The daily rise in infections (40,953) was the highest recorded in 111 days, while the death count increased to 1,59,558 with 188 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am Saturday showed.

On November 29, 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

