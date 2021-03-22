Rename Maharashtra Coalition As 'Vasooli' Aghadi: BJP After Sacked Cop's Letter

Anil Deshmukh has refuted all "extortion allegations" made by Param Bir Singh in his letter (File)

The three-party coalition in Maharashtra should be renamed as the "Maharashtra Vasooli (Recovery) Aghadi", the BJP said after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's extortion allegations against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"I think Maharashtra is governed by Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi. It is shameful that the Home Minister is taking directions from an NCP minister. We demand CBI inquiry and his removal from the cabinet," BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi told news agency ANI.

The comment came in the wake of allegations made by former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In his letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

Param Bir Singh also alleged that Anil Deshmukh had ordered to file a case of "abetment to suicide" in MP Mohan Delkar's death who was found dead in Mumbai on February 22.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh refuted all "extortion allegations" made by Param Bir Singh in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.