Ruckus In Delhi's Harijan Basti Over Local Man's Inter-Community Marriage

Police personnel have been deployed in the area for the security of the locals (Representational)

Residents of Delhi's Harijan Basti were allegedly attacked by a mob after a 22-year-old man from the locality married a woman from another community, the police said on Sunday.

Police personnel have been deployed in the southeast Delhi locality to thwart any untoward incident.

On Saturday night, 15 to 20 men entered the locality and, according to CCTV camera footage shared on social media, broke flower pots, threw stones at houses, damaged vehicles and tried to break into houses, the police said.

Three to four residents suffered minor injuries after they were allegedly attacked, they said.

The police said that the woman's family were against her relationship with the man, and were angry about her marriage with him.

Following the incident, four men, including the woman's brother, have been arrested, the police said, adding that on Saturday night, the man, his wife and his family members were not present at Harijan Basti.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, "Senior officers visited the spot and found that the woman had married against her parents' wishes. The woman's family members were involved in the incident."

Though police personnel have been deployed at the locality, residents alleged that they still feel unsafe with members of the mob that attacked the are still at large.

The couple got married on March 16 and a missing person's report was filed by the woman's family on Saturday, the police said.

The man and the woman were called to the police station. The woman had given her consent to the wedding and after verification of documents and details, they were allowed to leave, a police officer said.

"We also interacted with families of both the parties. But the woman's brother was upset with the marriage. On Saturday night, he along with others went to the man's locality and created a ruckus. But neither the man's family nor he and his wife was there," he said.

The man's mother told reporters that her daughter-in-law's family had threatened them of dire consequences.

"My son married a girl from another community. They (the woman's family) were against this relationship. They abused us and said they will not allow us to stay here. We were called to the police station on Saturday," she said.

She said that her daughter-in-law was happy with the marriage. "However, after we returned from the police station, we got to know that they had vandalised property at Harijan Basti. We are all scared as they have threatened us of dire consequences," she alleged.

Satbir, a resident of the locality, told reporters that he was inside his house when around 10.45 pm on Saturday, several men entered the area.

"They even damaged vehicles. They banged on the doors in an attempt to break them. They had lathis with them and even attacked a few people from our locality. We are scared and need police protection," he said.

Another resident said she was standing outside her house when the mob tried to attack her children.

She alleged that her daughter was with her and the men tried to grab her.

