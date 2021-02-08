Latest News Live Updates: 7 Dead, 170 Missing In Uttarakhand Glacier Break

Water Levels Surge Up In Dhauli Ganga Once Again After Glacier Burst

The water level in the Dhauli Ganga river surged up once again on Sunday night under the impact of the glacial burst during the day, creating panic among people living in the area.

The sudden surge in the water level in the Dhauli Ganga at around 8 pm prompted authorities to suspend rescue operations at a project site in the vicinity of the river for the time being.

Rescue efforts, focussed on extricating 30-35 people trapped in the debris clogging one of the tunnels at the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project, will be resumed on Monday morning, the General Manager of the project said.

Swirling waters of the river gurgling downwards are causing fear among people living in the area, he said late Sunday night.