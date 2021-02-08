Latest Pics Of Uttarakhand Glacier Disaster

Uttarakhand Glacier: Rescue operations underway at Tapovan Tunnel.

Fourteen people have been killed and 170 are still missing after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, triggering massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning.

The flooding has forced the evacuation of thousands, and damaged both houses and the nearby Rishiganga and NTPC power projects.

This morning, Uttarakhand's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) removed the debris and slush at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli district as part of the rescue efforts. The SDRF members had to wait for the level of a river to lower, to begin rescue operations for the people who are stranded in the tunnel.

Here are the latest pics of the rescue operations:

Rescue operations underway near Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

More than 150 labourers working in a power project are missing.

Rescue operation underway after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has also announced ₹ 4 lakh financial assistance for the family of those killed.

PM Modi also announced ₹ 2 lakh compensation to the family of those killed in the incident.