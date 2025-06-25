Advertisement
4, Including A Newborn, Killed As Car Falls In Canal In Uttarakhand's Haldwani

The family was returning to their home in nearby Kitchha town after the child's delivery at a hospital in Haldwani when the tragic accident happened, police said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
  • A four-day-old child and three family members died in a car accident in Haldwani
  • The car fell into a canal while returning from the hospital after the child's delivery
  • Three injured persons were taken to a hospital following the accident
Dehradun:

A four-day-old child among four members of a family died after their car fell into a canal at Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Wednesday, police said.

The family was returning to their home in nearby Kitchha town after the child's delivery at a hospital in Haldwani when the tragic accident happened, they said.

While four people, including the infant, died inside the car, three injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the police said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

"Received the tragic news of a car accident in Haldwani, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to three others. I pray to God for speedy recovery of all the injured," Dhami said in a post on X.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Uttarakhand since the arrival of monsoon last week. They have triggered landslides at several places in the hill state, claiming nearly half a dozen lives in separate incidents over the last few days. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Uttrakhand, Haldwani, Car Accident
