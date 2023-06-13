Lashkar Terrorist Aide Arrested In Kashmir With 2 Chinese Hand Grenades

The police recovered two Chinese hand grenades from the accused.

A terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by Bandipora Police in a joint operation with Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), informed Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday.

According to officials, the Bandipora Police, jointly with 13 RR and 45Bn CRPF, arrested a terrorist associate of LeT at Baharabad Hajin.

Bandipora Police jointly with 13 RR and 45Bn CRPF, arrested a terrorist associate of LeT outfit at Baharabad Hajin. 02 Chinese hand grenades recovered. Case registered under Arms Act & UA(P) Act:@JmuKmrPolice@KashmirPolice@DIGBaramullapic.twitter.com/QDDOryx0Mw — District Police,Bandipora (@bandiporapolice) June 13, 2023

The police recovered two Chinese hand grenades from the accused, they said.

The police have registered a case under Arms Act and UA(P) Act.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)