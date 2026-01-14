Lashkar Opens New Front Against Kashmir, Issues Fresh Threat To Hindus

Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has once again reiterated its commitment to violent jihad in Jammu and Kashmir, with its senior commander openly delivering a genocidal hate speech inciting mass violence against Hindus. Speaking at an event in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), Lashkar terrorist Abu Musa Kashmiri called for cutting the throats of Hindus, claiming the Kashmir issue can only be resolved through terrorism and so-called "jihad".

A highly provocative video of the event has emerged on social media, where Kashmiris can be heard saying, "Freedom will not be achieved by begging; it will be achieved by slitting the throats of Hindus."

He further claimed that he has personally conveyed his provocative views to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior ministers.

📍 Location: Bahira village, Hajira tehsil, Poonch district (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).



🚨🇵🇰 Abu Musa Kashmiri, senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (JKUM) commander, openly delivered a genocidal hate speech inciting mass violence against Hindus, stating that,



“freedom will not be achieved… pic.twitter.com/X52DQ64sEP — Conflict News (@ConflictNews04) January 14, 2026

"The Kashmir issue can only be resolved through terrorism under the guise of Jihad," he said, once again exposing Pakistan's direct ideological and political patronage of jihadist violence against India.

Kashmiri, who is associated with the LeT-linked organisation JKUM (Jamu Kashmir United Movment), was speaking at an event in Bahira village of Hajira tehsil in the Poonch area of Rawalakot district of POJK.

After this video surfaced, allegations against Pakistan of promoting terrorism have once again gained strength. If terrorists in PoJK, near the LoC, are able to deliver such speeches openly from public platforms without any restraint, it raises a serious question: can all this happen without the knowledge and consent of the authorities?

According to intelligence agencies, Abu Musa Kashmiri had issued similar inflammatory statements even before the Pahalgam attack. Therefore, this video is being viewed not merely as a speech, but as a possible signalling of a larger terrorist conspiracy.

Indian security and intelligence agencies have taken this video very seriously. Technical analysis, location verification, and network tracking have been initiated. It is believed that the objective of such speeches is to radicalise youth and once again fuel cross-border terrorism.