Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Accused Ankit Das Appears Before Probe Team

Violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 left eight people dead. (File)

Ankit Das, said to be a close friend of Tikonia violence accused Ashish Mishra, turned up before the special investigation team (SIT) at the crime branch office in Lakhimpur today, the police said.

The investigators had summoned Ankit Das for questioning in connection with the October 3 violence which had left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

Around 11 am, Ankit Das along with a team of lawyers arrived at the reserved police lines in Lakhimpur and reached the crime branch office located there, the police said.

On Tuesday, Ankit Das and one other identified as Latif had moved an application for surrender at the court of the chief judicial magistrate.

Ankit Das is the nephew of former minister late Akhilesh Das.

The SUV which was behind the car that knocked down the four farmers is said to be owned by him.

The police have so far arrested four people in connection with the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)