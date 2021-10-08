Families Of BJP Staff Lynched In UP Violence Get Rs 45 Lakh Compensation

A total of eight people were killed in the violence in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. (File)

A sum of Rs 45 lakh each was given to the families of two BJP workers and a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, who were killed in the violence after a car in the BJP convoy allegedly ran over protesting farmers.

A total of eight people, including four farmers and a local journalist, apart from the two BJP men and their driver, were killed in the violence on Sunday.

The families of the killed farmers, as well as that of the journalist, had been given the Rs 45 lakh compensation earlier by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The compensation cheque to families of killed BJP worker Shubham Mishra and the minister's driver Hariom Mishra was given by BJP's Lakhimpur (Sadar) MLA Yogesh Verma, away from the media glare on Thursday, said sources.

The compensation cheque to the family of the second lynched BJP man Shyam Sundar was given by local tehsildar (revenue official), they added.

The state government had initially announced a compensation of Rs 45 lakh each for the families of the four farmers but the family of local journalist Raman Kashyap was also issues a cheque later.

Nighasan tehsil administrative official OP Gupta, accompanied by other civil and police officials, had handed over the money to the family of the journalist on Wednesday.

Relatives of the two killed BJP workers and Ajay Mishra's driver confirmed receiving the money with the photographs of the MLA handing over the cheques to two families also doing the rounds on social media.

The MLA could not be reached for the confirmation but a government official said on Friday that the compensation money has now been given to families of all eight persons by the government.

Following the preliminary probe into the Sunday violence, the two lynched BJP workers and Ajay Mishra's driver have been included among the originally unnamed six accused in the FIR, as responsible for triggering the violence.

The sole accused named in a complaint filed by a Bahraich farmer is the Union MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.

Among the four dead farmers, while Lovepreet Singh and Nachatar Singh were from Lakhimpur, Daljeet Singh and Gurvinder Singh hailed from Bahraich.