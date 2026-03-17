'What Good Is My Win If Ladakh Loses?' Sonam Wangchuk After Release From Jail

In his first interaction after being released from jail, Ladakhi innovator-activist Sonam Wangchuk has termed it a "win", but questioned what good it would do if the causes he represents are not furthered.

"What good is my win if the causes we represent for Ladakh do not win?" he asked, urging a "win-win-win" solution for Ladakh.

The 59-year-old walked out of Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday after the Centre revoked his detention under the National Security Act (NSA), ending nearly 170 days behind bars. He had been charged under the stringent preventive detention law last year after authorities cracked down on his agitation seeking statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for Ladakh.

The Sixth Schedule has provisions to protect tribal rights, culture, and land.

Authorities had alleged that his speeches contributed to unrest in Leh, where violence left at least four people dead and many injured. The revocation came just days before the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear a petition challenging his detention.

Wangchuk told NDTV that he was "bundled and thrown into jail" with no communication with his family and legal team for almost ten days.

"Our ordeal was nothing less than a non-fiction thriller," he said. At the same time, he noted that jail staff were "nice and kind" and described his time in isolation as an opportunity for reflection.

The activist described the government's decision to revoke his detention under the NSA as a "major positive", saying it reflects that "there were misunderstandings, linguistic gaps that created confusion and led authorities to believe I was in the wrong, and opens the door for meaningful dialogue on Ladakh's long-standing demands."

"The revocation is already a win... I will always see the positives in everything," he said, while reiterating that the core demands of his movement are safeguards under the Sixth Schedule and restoration of statehood, adding that "it won't be a successful dialogue if it's a lose-lose."

'Constructive Dialogue Key'

Wangchuk said the government has "extended a hand for constructive dialogue that could lead to a win-win-win outcome for Ladakh, the Centre and India's global image."

"We were struggling and appealing for this - meaningful talks," he said, referring to years of protests, hunger strikes and even a march from Leh to Delhi, emphasising that "just dialogue doesn't cut it".

Both the government and people of Ladakh, the activist said, have to be flexible. "Talks are a give-and-take process. Both sides have to be flexible and considerate," Wangchuk said, and warned against prolonging the dialogue unnecessarily.



Wangchuk explained that he never wished to resort to agitation. "I was compelled to sit on protests, we don't want that. We should instead join hands and set an example," he added.

Questioning the government's arrest of protesters, he alleged that even those who had gone to donate blood in Ladakh were detained, adding that two people remain in jail. "I was fully prepared to spend 12 months in prison," he said.

Wangchuk also thanked the government for what he termed a "trust-building initiative" and expressed hope that cases filed against protesters in Ladakh would be reviewed or withdrawn.

"I hope this starts a process of generosity," he said.