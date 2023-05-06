In Violence-Hit Manipur, Acts Of Inter-Community Support Offer Hope

Violence broke out in Manipur earlier this week between Meiteis and Kuki tribals

Kuki women formed a human chain in Churachandpur town to protect people of the Meitei community from a mob to help them board army vehicles, which were at a distance during the recent violence in Manipur.

The Kuki women did not allow the mob to do any harm to the Meiteis, who were being evacuated from violence-affected areas.

"Womenfolk lined up on the street and they did not allow the mob to move further or indulge in any kind of vandalism as people were being evacuated from violence-affected areas," a resident of the town, who asked not to be named, told PTI.

A video of the incident was shared on social media.

A Twitter user Linthoi Chanu said on the microblogging site that while many on Twitter are reporting communal hate and further worsening of inter-community ties, Meiteis, who are in minority in Churachandpur, have come on record to say that they have been protected by the Kuki community from those who instigated the violence.

"Similarly, Meitei girls are protecting Kuki students in Manipur University while some of you enjoy hatred in the name of communal tension," Ms Chanu added.

Meitei women have similarly intervened to protect Kuki students studying in the capital of Manipur.

Representatives of both communities have been engaged with the security forces to arrange for the evacuation of members affected by the violence to safety.

The army and the Assam Rifles have so evacuated thousands of affected people from Churachandpur, Imphal and Moreh, a defence spokesperson said.

"We are providing all possible assistance to provide succour to the evacuated people and to ensure their safety," he said.

Violent clashes broke out between Kuki tribals and Meiteis in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people.

The clashes were reported after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of the state population and live mostly in the Imphal valley.

Tribals constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside mostly in the hill districts.