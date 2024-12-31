No Arrest For KTR Before Decision On Petition To Cancel Formula E Case

KT Rama Rao will not be arrested till a decision is taken on his petition, the Telangana High Court said today, providing the former state minister some relief in the in alleged Formula E racing case. The arguments were completed on Mr Rao's petition to cancel the case against him today, and the court suspended the decision.

The court, however allowed the investigation to continue.

In its counter-petition, the Anti Corruption Bureau or ACB argued for the cancellation of Mr Rao's interim bail, stating that his release could hinder the investigation. The agency has also sought his custody to question him regarding the allegations.

A corruption case has been lodged against Mr Rao -- the leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and popularly known as KTR -- in connection with alleged irregularities in the Formula E car race in Hyderabad. He has been accused of misusing government funds and his authority as the Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau, which filed the case, alleged that Rs 55 crore was paid to the Formula E organisers by the state government on the verbal orders of Mr Rao. This was done without any cabinet clearance and was in violation of the Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

The RBI imposed a fine of Rs 8 crore on the then Telangana government for unauthorised transactions, which was later paid by the Congress government after coming to power.

The Enforcement Directorate, meanwhile, has summoned Mr Rao to appear for questioning on January 7 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the alleged financial irregularities in the Formula-E race.