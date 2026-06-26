94-Year-Old Andhra Woman Gives Up US Passport For Indian Citizenship

Moving abroad, to countries like the US or Canada, is a matter of pride for many Indians. It is seen as a major achievement and an upgrade to social status. However, a woman closing in on her centenarian age has proved that no matter where an Indian lives, nothing matters more than being called an Indian.

Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma, 94, a US citizen, has appealed for restoration of her Indian citizenship, stating that she wishes to "die as an Indian" in her native village in Andhra Pradesh.

The matter came up for hearing before Bapatla District Collector V Vinod Kumar at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Mahalakshmamma, originally from Chinthagumpala village in Chinaganjam mandal, had moved to the United States after the death of her husband Nagabhushanam, said officials.

She lived with her son, oncologist Dr K Buchaiah Choudhary, and acquired US citizenship in July 2000. After living abroad for nearly two decades, she returned to India in 2018 and settled back in her native village.

Since her return, she has voluntarily given up her US citizenship and applied online for the restoration of Indian citizenship.

She recited the oath of allegiance in Telugu, guided by an official, pledging true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India and committing to fulfil her duties as a citizen.

"Following the oath, district staff present official documents for verification. She is guided carefully to sign at designated places as part of the legal formalities. The process concludes with a district official announcing in English that the oath of allegiance has been successfully taken in the presence of the Collector and District Magistrate," Collector Vinod Kumar said.

Mahalakshmamma currently holds OCI (overseas Indian citizen) status as well as US citizenship.

"As she felt she was nearing the end of her life, she expressed a strong desire to spend her final days and pass away as an Indian citizen. On June 23, she came to me along with her son as per procedure," Kumar added.

Since she is elderly, she was provided the oath printout in Telugu and her son helped her read it.

"She completed the formalities accordingly," the official said.

Her application and report have now been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval. "It was a very moving and emotional moment for all of us present," Kumar said.

During the proceedings, Mahalakshmamma told officials that she wants to live the rest of her life in her homeland and have her last rites performed in India.

The Collector has assured that all steps are being taken in accordance with citizenship laws and that the decision now rests with the Ministry of Home Affairs.