Members Of National Task Force On Hospital Safety: See Details

The Supreme Court, which began hearing the Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case today, has set up a national task force of doctors to make recommendations on safety at their work place. The Supreme Court has asked the task force to file an interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months.

The task force will make recommendations related to safety, working conditions and the well-being of the medical professionals and other relevant matters, said the Chief Justice.

Here is the list of members as part of National Task force: