Kiran Bedi Trolled For Sharing 'Rare Video' Of Shark Attacking A Chopper

Kiran Bedi was the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from May 28, 2016 to February 16, 2021.

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi is being brutally trolled online for sharing a video which shows a huge shark jumping out of the water to take down a helicopter. The text superimposed on the video claims National Geographic paid $1 million to obtain the rights of the video.

The video shows the shark jumping unbelievably high to grab the chopper, with a group of stunned individuals looking on in horror. The helicopter crashes in the water and gets engulfed in flames as the video ends.

It actually is a scene from a 2017 film '5 Headed Shark Attack'.

Watch the video:

The post led to a barrage of comments from Twitter users, with many wondering if her account has been hacked.

“Thank you, ma'am! You are a source of inspiration to lakhs of IAS/ IPS aspirants. It gives them confidence to think if someone with your IQ can make it, so can they,” a user tweeted.

“After watching this tweet my perception that 'IPS, Governor, Phd IIT Delhi, Magsaysay Awardee are higher IQ/ intelligent people' is gone. Now I understand they can also be WhatsApp university graduate,” said another.

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair also commented, telling Ms Bedi that "National Geographic paid one million dollars" is a hoax.

After the harsh criticism, Ms Bedi posted the same video again in another tweet, this time with an explanation: “The source of this daring Video is open and subject to verifications. Whatever be the authentic and true source it is terrifying. But laudable, even if manufactured. Please view it against this caveat.”

This is not the first time that the retired IPS officer has been trolled for her Twitter post.

In January 2020, she shared a fake video on her verified Twitter profile which claimed that chants of “Om” are being heard in sound of the Sun recorded by American space agency NASA.

In 2017, she posted a video of an old woman dancing with the caption, “Spirit of Deepavali at tender age of 97. She's mother of @narendramodi (Hiraben Modi -1920) celebrating Diwali at her own home." Ms Bedi corrected herself later.