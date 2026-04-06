Kicks For Blessings: At Andhra Temple, Devotees Follow Unusual Tradition

Priest's kick brings blessing- Strange tradition draws crowds in Kurnool's annual fest

An unusual temple custom in Kurnool district draws thousands of people every year from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other states to receive a kick from the temple priest, which they believe can bring blessings, fulfill wishes and even help a person attain 'Moksha' (liberation from the cycle of birth and death).

This unusual ritual takes place at the famous Sri Siddha Rameswara Temple during the annual festival held every April.

The festival begins with the chariot procession of Lord Shiva on Hampi Pournami on April 2. On the third day, the celestial wedding of Goddess Parvati and Lord Parameswara is celebrated with grandeur. But the main event comes after the wedding ceremony on April 5.

As soon as the marriage rituals end, hundreds of devotees stand in lines outside the temple and the priest comes out of the shrine, carrying the idols of the Gods on his head, a trident in one hand and dances through the crowd.

At that moment, the villagers believe the priest has become the fierce form of Lord Veerabhadra. While dancing, he kicks some of the devotees with his foot. Instead of being afraid, people wait eagerly for the kick, with many moving closer to receive it.

The villagers strongly believe that the priest's kick removes troubles and brings good luck. Some believe it helps them get children, jobs, health and peace in life. Others believe it washes away sins and gives moksha or salvation.

According to local history, this tradition is more than 500 years old. Elders say that during a Shiva-Parvati wedding long ago, devotees made mistakes in the rituals. Lord Veerabhadra became angry and appeared through the priest's body. Since then, the same custom has continued every year.

Even today, young people in the village proudly protect this strange but powerful tradition.