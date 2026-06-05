Khan Sir Faces FIR After Guards Open Fire During Attack On Coaching Centre

A case has been filed against educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', after security guards of his coaching institute in Patna opened fire during an attack this week. The first information report (FIR) was filed after the police questioned the two security guards on Thursday.

Khan's coaching centre, the Khan Global Studies Institute, was attacked on Tuesday night. A video showed a group of 15-20 people vandalising the institute and throwing stones at its premises.

The purported video also showed the two guards carrying out aerial firing. The weapons used in the firing were later seized.

Soon after the incident, Khan had alleged that persons from a rival coaching institute were behind the firing.

"Some anti-social elements from a nearby coaching created widespread damage, beat our guard badly and even fired gunshots. Their primary anger is, 'How can someone teach students at such a low cost and still deliver good results each year?'," he had told reporters.

On Wednesday morning, he said only a police investigation could confirm whether firing had actually taken place.

"Police investigation is underway. Once the findings come in, we will get to know what exactly happened. We are not sitting here prepared for any fight or quarrel over what happened or not," he said.

Three people, including the director of a rival coaching centre, were then arrested.

A rival coaching institute, however, alleged that Khan himself orchestrated the incident.

The police investigation found no evidence of firing, while he (Khan) had claimed that 7-8 rounds of firing took place in front of him. You can clearly see who is trying to create a false hype around firing. And now a video has surfaced showing his (Khan's) guards firing shots," the institute's member told reporters on Thursday.

He alleged that Khan Sir had staged the incident to boost his "lagging teaching career".