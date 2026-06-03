Video: Masked Men, Bricks Thrown, Posters Torn - The Attack On Khan Sir's Centre

Tuesday night's attack and vandalism at well-known educator Khan Sir's coaching centre in Patna has sent shockwaves in the student community. A security guard was badly injured in the late-night attack at the coaching centre and the property was vandalised.

The CCTV footage of the attack, accessed by NDTV, shows a bunch of men, faces masked, going on a rampage outside the coaching centre. The CCTV footage shows about a dozen masked men throwing bricks at the centre, tearing down posters and flex banners. Several men can be seen throwing bricks at Khan Sir's institute in Patna.

What CCTV Footage Shows

The footage starts with a brawl between two men. Soon a group of men are seen beating one person before they start venting their anger at the coaching centre. The footage details the attack on the coaching centre. Flex boards and posters outside the centre were taken down by the attackers. Some of the men are also seen beating the pictures of Khan Sir on the posters.

After the attack Khan Sir had told media that he rushed to the centre at 11:30 pm after he was informed of the attack and vandalism.

Khan Sir said that thousands of students from his coaching centre were recently selected in the Bihar Police recruitment exam. A felicitation programme was organised for the successful students. He claimed that after the event, some people reached the coaching centre and threatened that it would be "blown up" within two days.

Rival Coaching Centres Under Lens

Khan Sir also expressed suspicion that some coaching operators could be behind the incident. He alleged that some people oppose his coaching centre because it provides affordable education. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this so far.

Speaking to the media, Khan Sir also demanded security for himself and his institute. A large number of students on Wednesday morning gathered at the coaching centre to show support for Khan Sir.

After the incident, the coaching management handed over CCTV footage to the police. Meanwhile, the injured guard has also claimed to have identified some of the accused. Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said that the initial probe suggests some students were involved in the assault and tearing down of posters.

Who Is Khan Sir?

Khan Sir (Faisal Khan) is one of India's most popular and influential educators. Based in Patna, he is best known for simplifying complex topics-such as geopolitics, general studies, and current affairs-in a witty and engaging style. He gained massive fame for providing affordable education to millions of students preparing for competitive government exams.

Khan Sir runs the Khan GS Research Centre and Khan Global Studies (KGS). He famously provides coaching at highly subsidized nominal fees, sometimes as low as Rs 200, to underprivileged students. He has a massive digital presence. His YouTube channel boasts tens of millions of subscribers and millions of views per video, making him a household name in Indian student communities. He uses relatable analogies, local humor, and a highly interactive method in Hindi, making difficult subjects interesting for students.

