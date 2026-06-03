Attack On Khan Sir's Coaching Centre In Patna, Rivals Under Lens

An incident of vandalism and assault was reported on Tuesday night at the coaching centre run by popular educator Khan Sir in Patna. According to reports, some men barged into the coaching centre and assaulted the guard. The injured guard has been admitted to hospital for treatment. Following the incident, police have started an investigation and are trying to identify the accused based on the CCTV footage.

After receiving the incident, Khan Sir reached the coaching centre around 11:30 PM. He alleged that some anti-social elements entered the coaching centre and assaulted the guard. There were earlier reports of firing at the centre, but later it was clarified that it was a case of vandalism and no shots were fired. Property inside the coaching centre was also damaged in the attack.

Suspicion On Rival Coaching Centres

Khan Sir said that thousands of students from his coaching centre were recently selected in the Bihar Police recruitment exam. A felicitation programme was organised for the successful students. He claimed that after the event, some people reached the coaching centre and threatened that it would be "blown up" within two days.

Khan Sir also expressed suspicion that some coaching operators could be behind the incident. He alleged that some people oppose his coaching centre because it provides affordable education. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this so far.

After the incident, the coaching management handed over CCTV footage to the police. Meanwhile, the injured guard has also claimed to have identified some of the accused. Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said that the initial probe suggests some students were involved in the assault and tearing down of posters.

A group of students on Wednesdar morning gathered outside the coaching centre to protest against the attack. Police have increased security in the area.

Who Is Khan Sir?

Khan Sir (Faisal Khan) is one of India's most popular and influential educators. Based in Patna, he is best known for simplifying complex topics-such as geopolitics, general studies, and current affairs-in a witty and engaging style. He gained massive fame for providing affordable education to millions of students preparing for competitive government exams.

Khan Sir runs the Khan GS Research Centre and Khan Global Studies (KGS). He famously provides coaching at highly subsidized nominal fees, sometimes as low as Rs 200, to underprivileged students. He has a massive digital presence. His YouTube channel boasts tens of millions of subscribers and millions of views per video, making him a household name in Indian student communities. He uses relatable analogies, local humor, and a highly interactive method in Hindi, making difficult subjects interesting for students.

He has frequently become the voice of students regarding examination reforms, government job recruitment policies, and protests such as the BPSC and Railway exam agitations. Most recently, he has been vocal in criticising the government over the NEET paper leak.