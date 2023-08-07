Key Himachal Road Closed After Massive Landslide

The landslide occured in the Kinnu area of the Rampur subdivision.

The Manglad-Bagvat Road in Himachal Pradesh was closed on Sunday after a massive landslide was reported in Shimla district, police said.

Further, according to the police, there was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury in the incident.

Himachal Pradesh: Manglad-Bagvat road was closed after a landslide in the Kinnu area of Rampur subdivision in Shimla district yesterday.



(Video confirmed by Police)

A video clip of the incident went viral showing boulders falling off a mountain into the valley, with locals recording the footage live on their mobile phones.

"Manglad-Bagvat road was closed after a landslide in the Kinnu area of Rampur subdivision in Shimla district yesterday," a police officer said.

Further details are awaited.

