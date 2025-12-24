"Culture Of Fear": BJP Hits Out In Kerala Councillor-'Jai Hind' Row

The Bharatiya Janata Party is up in arms over a Kerala councillor reportedly apologising after saying 'Jai Hind' during her oath-taking ceremony. In a scathing response on X, ex-Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the party's state unit chief, criticised the ruling Left front for a "culture of fear... where even expressing love for the nation invites punishment and public humiliation".

Local media said the row broke after Akhila GS, who won from the Kurakkanni ward in capital Thiruvananthapuram, was celebrating after being administered her oath and said 'Jai Hind'.

Reports also said she was immediately upset and had to be consoled by workers from the CPM-led Left Democratic Front, who said the slogan could be said by anyone who loves the country.

The incident has been picked up by a BJP prepping for elections in Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu - states in which the party has historically struggled for traction.

"An elected LDF councillor in Kerala apologises for saying Jai Hind right after taking an oath to protect and uphold the Constitution. Let that sink in," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

"This is the culture of fear the Left has created where even expressing love for the nation invites punishment, intimidation, and public humiliation. The CPM and its INDI partner, the Congress, lecture others on 'tolerance' and try to paint BJP as intolerant," he complained.

"But INDI's tolerance ends where patriotism begins. This is my message to that councillor and to every Malayalee - never apologise for loving your country. Be Proud of India..."

'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' have been in the headlines over the past few weeks. The latter because of a fierce parliamentary debate in the winter session that finished last week, and which included the BJP attacking the Congress over claims Jawaharlal Nehru dropped stanzas to appease Muslims.

The former made the news because of revised Rajya Sabha guidelines that seemed to advise against saying the phrase in the House. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - whose state also votes next year amid a strong challenge from the BJP - was among the critical voices.

"... kyun nahi bolenge? 'Jai Hind' aur 'Vande Mataram' hamara national song hai. Yeh hamara azaadi ka slogan hai. Jai Hind hamara Netaji ka naara hai... isse jo takraega choor choor ho jaega...", she said.

The local body polls that saw Akhila and others elected were held last week, and the results underlined the challenge facing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's administration.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front emerged the overall winner with four of six corporations and 54 of 86 seats in its pocket, including reclaiming key cities from the LDF.

But the big story was the BJP winning 50 seats in the 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, a record number for the saffron party. The Kerala capital is represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has held the seat for four terms now.

