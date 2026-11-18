For 26 years, Jayabalakrishnan ran "Shree Krishna Tea Stall", selling hot tea, dosa and omelette. Today, his daughter, 24-year-old Bhadra Keerthy, stands behind the cast iron tawa, dishing out hot dosas and omelette. Running a dosa shop was not a part of Keerthy's career plan until life took a tragic turn when a road accident claimed her father's life.

It was 1:49 am when Jayabalakrishnan finished work and spoke to his daughter. He was headed home. But before he could reach home, the news of his death arrived. A 17-year-old, allegedly driving at 104 kmph, rammed his Mercedes-Benz into the man's scooter in Kochi at around 2:20 am. The 55-year-old street-food vendor died on the spot.

Keerthy was woken up from her sleep when police called her at 4:30 am, telling her about the accident involving her father.

The accused, a minor son of an Additional District and Sessions Judge, secured bail twice in rapid succession - first at the police station after his father arrived within 45 minutes of the crash, and again before a magistrate following the family's late-night protest.

The accused's father was also taken into custody for interrogation only to be released on bail later.

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While the family plans to take the legal battle to the Supreme Court, Keerthy, who used to work as a food-quality inspector in Hyderabad, has decided to reopen her father's food stall to make ends meet.

"This is the only income we have right now because my salary alone cannot cover our monthly household expenses," Keerthy said while speaking to NDTV.

Stating her "connection" with the 26-year-old shop as one of the reasons for reopening it, Keerthy said, "We cannot shut this."

The young woman opened the gates of the food stall along with her mother and brother Tuesday evening. She cooked and packed dosas and omelette as people queued outside the stall.

"We are fighting for justice, and I hope someday we will get it. We are continuing the legal battle in both High Court and will approach the Supreme Court."

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