"Arrest Judge And Son": Kerala Crash Victim's Family To Move High Court

The family of Jayabalakrishnan, who died after a car allegedly driven by a judge's 17-year-old son hit his scooter in Kerala's Cheranalloor, has said it will approach the High Court seeking the judicial officer's removal from service.

The decision to discontinue the protest to pursue legal action comes after close to 72 hours of intense protest that witnessed large public support.

While expressing satisfaction with the latest police action, including the suspension of four officers, the family demanded the arrest of both the father and son.

"The police showed us all documents saying all avenues for court action are done, and justice is in the domain of the judiciary."

Jayabalakrishnan's children told reporters they would file a writ petition in the High Court tomorrow, alleging that the judge was unfit to continue in office.

The family also said it would appeal to the district court, alongside the government, seeking cancellation of the teenager's bail.

"This is the time we need to be with our mother. Ultimately, we want the person who killed our father to be caught. He is still out. Our demand is that both the father and son be arrested," his children said.

The family said it was suspending its protest for now after police explained the steps taken in the case.

"We are satisfied with the action, including the suspension of the four police officers," Bhadradeepthi, daughter, said.

According to the family, police have informed the High Court of the circumstances surrounding the crash. Any further action concerning the judge, they said, now rests with the court.