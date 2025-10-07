Kerala Man Stabbed During Fight, Goes To Hospital With Knife In Neck

In a shocking incident in Kerala's Kasaragod, a man was stabbed during a fight and was later seen at a hospital with the knife stuck in his neck.
The man, identified as 36-year-old Anil Kumar, was attacked when a verbal altercation between two groups escalated on Sunday night.
The police said Kumar, a fish trader from Kasaragod, received a phone call from the accused over a financial dispute and was asked to come to a village, Seethangoli. When he arrived there, the accused thrashed him.
A video that has surfaced on social media showed one of the accused stabbing Kumar in the neck.
🔴#BREAKING | Kerala stabbing horror: Man walks with knife stuck in neck— NDTV (@ndtv) October 7, 2025
NDTV's @dpkBopanna joins @ParmeshwarBawa with more details pic.twitter.com/DoOgTiOhX2
He was then rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Mangaluru with the knife still lodged in his neck. Kumar is currently being treated for a severe stab wound to the neck.
The police have detained four persons and seized two vehicles.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world