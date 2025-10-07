Kerala Man Stabbed During Fight, Goes To Hospital With Knife In Neck

In a shocking incident in Kerala's Kasaragod, a man was stabbed during a fight and was later seen at a hospital with the knife stuck in his neck.

The man, identified as 36-year-old Anil Kumar, was attacked when a verbal altercation between two groups escalated on Sunday night.

The police said Kumar, a fish trader from Kasaragod, received a phone call from the accused over a financial dispute and was asked to come to a village, Seethangoli. When he arrived there, the accused thrashed him.

A video that has surfaced on social media showed one of the accused stabbing Kumar in the neck.

He was then rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Mangaluru with the knife still lodged in his neck. Kumar is currently being treated for a severe stab wound to the neck.

The police have detained four persons and seized two vehicles.