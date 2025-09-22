Kerala Man Stabs Wife To Death, Announces Murder On Facebook Live

A 39-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband, who later announced the murder on Facebook Live, at Koothanadi near Punalur here on Monday, police said.

The woman was identified as Shalini, a resident of Koothanadi, Placheri, Valakkodu.

Her husband, Isaac (42) later surrendered at the Punalur police station.

According to the FIR, the couple had marital issues.

"At around 6.30 am, when Shalini went near the pipeline behind the kitchen to take a bath, the accused attacked her with a knife, inflicting deep injuries on her neck, chest, and back," the FIR said.

Soon after the crime, Isaac went live on Facebook, admitting to the murder and making allegations of distrust and misappropriation of jewellery against Shalini.

In the two-minute video, Isaac alleged that Shalini never obeyed him and had moved to live with her mother.

He claimed that Shalini demanded to leave the residence after recently returning home.

He further accused her of purchasing a vehicle by pledging her jewellery and expressed resentment over her employment and active attendance at political party meetings.

He later reached the police station and informed the cops about murdering his wife. The police team soon reached the house and found Shalini dead.

A police official said that Shalini's body was later shifted to the hospital.

A case was registered under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by the couple's 19-year-old son.

Police officials said that the couple has two sons. Isaac, who is a Gulf returnee, worked as a rubber tapper. Shalini worked as a helper at a nearby school.

"After Isaac regularly assaulted his wife, she started living with his mother. Recently, she returned and stayed upstairs. The murder took place when Shalini was getting ready to go to work," police said.

The forensic team is examining the house where the murder occurred. The mobile phones of both the victim and the accused have been seized, police added.

