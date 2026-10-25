Kerala Judge's Minor Son Rams Mercedes-Benz Into Scooter, Rider Dies

Kochi: A 17-year-old boy, the son of a judge in Kerala, allegedly rammed a scooter and killed its rider with his father's Mercedes-Benz in Kochi. He was detained and later released on station bail.

Police said the teenager would be summoned again as part of the investigation.

The boy's father is posted as a judge at a local court in Thrissur. He is the registered owner of the vehicle. Police are examining his liability in connection with the accident and the possibility of naming him as an accused.

In his statement to the police, the teenager reportedly said he took the car without his parents' knowledge because he wanted to drive it. He also claimed that it was raining heavily at the time of the accident and that the scooter suddenly changed direction.

The accident occurred around 2:20 am on Sunday near the Ford showroom at Maraparambu on Container Road in Cheranalloor.

The victim, Jayabalakrishnan, a resident of the Manjaly area, was returning home after closing his roadside eatery when the Mercedes-Benz allegedly rammed into his scooter from behind. Both vehicles were travelling from Vallarpadam towards Kalamassery.

The impact completely damaged the scooter. Residents rushed to help Jayabalakrishnan and attempted to take him to hospital, but he died at the accident site.

The boy's name is being withheld on account of his being a minor.

FIR Registered Under Two BNS Sections

The Cheranalloor police registered an FIR under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), dealing with rash driving on a public way, and Section 106(1), dealing with causing death by negligence.

The teenager underwent a medical examination, and blood samples were collected to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances. Preliminary medical findings reportedly indicated that he had not consumed alcohol, while further test results are awaited.

Officials from the Motor Vehicles Department, police and forensic teams also inspected the accident site. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the accident.

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Victim's Family Alleges Attempts To Influence Investigation

Meanwhile, Jayabalakrishnan's family has raised serious concerns that the investigation could be influenced because the vehicle belongs to a serving judicial officer.

The family alleged that the judge behaved aggressively towards them at the police station when they questioned why his 17-year-old son had been allowed to drive a car without a licence.

A relative alleged that the judge clenched his fist and approached the family in a threatening manner, telling them not to question him.

Jayabalakrishnan was the father of three children. His family said it would pursue legal action to ensure those responsible were held accountable.

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The victim's brother, Selvaraj, also alleged that police forced him to delete photographs of the Mercedes-Benz involved in the accident from his mobile phone. He claimed that the judge had also objected to the photographs being taken.

The family further alleged that crucial details were not properly recorded in the FIR and expressed fears that the case could be weakened because of the accused's father's position.

Police, however, maintained that the investigation would be conducted properly.

Investigators are examining whether provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act can be invoked against the registered owner of the vehicle.

Under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, the guardian of a juvenile or the owner of a vehicle can face prosecution for certain motor vehicle offences committed by a minor, subject to statutory conditions.