'False Narrative By Congress, Left': Kiren Rijiju On Foreign Funding Row

The BJP has accused the Congress and Kerala's ruling Left coalition of 'spreading a false narrative' regarding changes to the FCRA, or Foreign Contributions Regulatory Act. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified Monday the FCRA Amendment Bill is 'not against any community' and that allegations made by opposition parties - that certain provisions are against minority communities and religious institutions - amount to 'misinformation' being peddled.

Rijiju stressed that no religion or community would be targeted under the revised law and said specifically that it would not be used to single out Christian missionaries and their work. The new bill simply proposes to restrict misuse of foreign funding for illegal activities, he said, underlining the government's position that it focuses on preventing national security threats.

Earlier Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged the federal government to reconsider moving forward with the amendment. One of the key provisions in the proposed bill states that if an application for renewal of FCRA registration is rejected or not processed within the stipulated time, the registration certificate will be deemed cancelled. In such cases, foreign contributions and related assets would come under the control of an authority designated by the federal government.

Vijayan pointed out that the existing law is sufficient to address actions against public interest and expressed concern that even technical delays or procedural lapses in renewal applications could lead to cancellation of registration and temporary takeover of assets.

Congress senior leader KC Venugopal, whose party is the main opposition in the state, has also expressed concern. At a press conference in Kottayam, he said the FCRA Amendment Bill is "hanging over minorities like a sword of Damocles" and claimed it was meant to bring Christian communities "under control".

Venugopal said the proposed changes would restrict functioning of charitable organisations and enable greater intervention by the federal government. He also alleged the bill had been introduced in the recently concluded Lok Sabha session, on March 25, without notice and while MPs from poll-bound states, including Kerala, were busy campaigning or prepping for polls.

"The details came to light only after Congress MP Manish Tewari pointed out anomalies in the provisions and objected to them. Despite the objections, the bill was introduced," he said.

The FCRA Amendment Bill showdown is set to become a key flashpoint between the Congress, the Left government, and the BJP as each jostles to win the April Assembly election.

With input from agencies