KCR Will Score A 'Hat-Trick' In Telangana, Says Son KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao said it will be a new chapter in South India (File)

Ruling BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday expressed confidence that his party would score a hat-trick by winning the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held on November 30. He hoped that the elections in Telangana would be "one-sided" in favour of the BRS.

"Elections are going to happen. Election is on November 30. Counting is on December 03. It seems the numbers are also in our favour this time. 30. 03. I feel KCR sir becoming Chief Minister scoring a hat-trick is also going to be certain. Things are in our favour. 3+3 is six. Our lucky number is also six. KCR sir becoming CM is certain and it seems dates are also favourable," he said, addressing a public meeting at Parkal.

In a message posted on "X", Rama Rao, also known as KTR said, people have blessed twice and are ready to give a victory third time.

"It would be a third-time win for KCR in the results that would be announced on December 3. It will be a new chapter in South India with an able leader being crowned," KTR, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said in the message.

Assembly polls in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Except for Gandhian theory, there is no place for "Godse" philosophy in Telangana, he said, hitting out indirectly at the BJP.

He further said old records will be rewritten this time by winning over 100 seats.

The Congress Party gave up the fight while the BJP left the battle even before it started, he mocked.

