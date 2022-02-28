KCR Leaves For Delhi Amid Efforts To Unite Non-BJP Parties

KCR has been critical of the BJP and the Centre on a number of issues. (File)

Against the backdrop of a recent meeting with political strategist Prashant Kishor and ongoing efforts to bring together different parties against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Delhi.

Mr Rao left for Delhi on a visit, an official release said. However, it did not provide further details.

It is expected that Mr Rao may confer with leaders of like-minded parties during his stay in the national capital.

Mr Rao's visit comes against the backdrop of a meeting in Hyderabad with Mr Kishor during the last couple of days and also his recent meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

Mr Rao, who has been critical of the BJP and the Centre on a number of issues, had said he will hold meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts as part of efforts to unite various political parties against the BJP and the NDA government.

Addressing a public meeting in Siddipet district on February 23, Mr Rao had said he is moving in the direction of influencing national politics and that he would use all his abilities to set the things right in the country, "even by shedding the last drop of blood".

