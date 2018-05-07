Kathua Trial To Be Moved To Pathankot, Top Court Rules Out CBI Probe

Kathua gang-rape case: Supreme Court has transferred the case to Pathankot. There will be no CBI probe

Updated: May 07, 2018 15:45 IST
New Delhi: 
The case involving the horrific gangrape and murder of an 8-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua will be heard by a court in Pathankot, the Supreme Court said today. The transfer demand came from the child's family after their advocate faced huge obstruction from lawyers at a Jammu court during the filing of the chargesheet.

The top court, however, ruled out a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation -- which was a demand by the lawyers from Jammu. The brutal assault and murder of the child, belonging to a nomadic Muslim community, had triggered nationwide shock and outrage.

