"Hang The Accused Or Shoot Us", 8-Year-Old's Mother In Kathua Tells NDTV Eight-year-old's mother in Kathua tells NDTV, we have lost everything, she alleged it's one family versus people of four villages in the region

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Eight-year-old's mother tells NDTV, "we are being pressured" Kathua, Jammu: Hang the accused or shoot us, said the mother of the 8-year-old girl who was raped and murdered at Kathua in Jammu, in early January. Speaking to NDTV, a day ahead of the



"They will kill us if they are freed. People in four villages are after our lives. We are only four people... everything is gone; our house, our entire property is gone," the mother told NDTV



The girl's father has requested the Supreme Court to transfer the trial out of Jammu and Kashmir, citing a "backlash" and lack of security for his family. "We are apprehensive that the trial will not happen peacefully, seeing the condition in Jammu... seeing that lawyers opposed it in Kathua and did not let the chargesheet proceed," the family's lawyer told the top court.



The family wants the crime branch of the state police to carry on with the probe. The child's mother alleged her family was being pressured to say yes to a CBI probe, and local leaders have approached them several times and asked them "what is your problem with CBI probe?" The girl's mother claims local politicians are pushing for a CBI probe "to save the accused." "If the police had acted when we first filed a complaint the child could have been saved but they sat on it for seven days," she told NDTV.



"Koi begunah nahin hain" (No one is innocent) the mother said as her voice choked up, when it was mentioned that Sanji Ram, the main accused in case has told the Supreme Court that he was innocent and like a grandfather to the child. All the eight accused in the case have petitioned the court that the probe should be handed over to the CBI to get to the "real culprits".





The accused, while pleading not guilty, have asked the district and sessions judge for a narco test. Six of them, including a former revenue official, two police officers and a minor, are accused of keeping the little girl sedated and without food in a small temple for days, raping her over and over and finally killing her. The girl's body was found in the forests on January 17, a week after she went missing from the spot where her horses were grazing. A police chargesheet says the murder was carefully planned by the retired official, Sanji Ram, to drive the girl's nomadic Muslim community out of Kathua's Rasana village.



The



The family, belonging to the Bakerwal Muslim nomads alleged, they face extreme discrimination after the child was raped and murdered. "The local people don't even let us use the pastures on the village outskirts for grazing goats after the incident...they will come after us if they are freed," the mother said.



Before his arrest by the state crime branch, Sanji Ram had told NDTV that he would not allow grazing and fodder to Muslim nomads because there are Hindu shepherds who need this fodder.

"I am not allowing their goats into our area. We have our Hindu gaddis. They have been saying we will build mosque on your house. If CBI inquiry is ordered you will know who has done this," Sanji Ram had said.



Hang the accused or shoot us, said the mother of the 8-year-old girl who was raped and murdered at Kathua in Jammu, in early January. Speaking to NDTV, a day ahead of the Supreme Court's decision on whether the trial should be moved out of Kathua , the mother of the little girl said, "If there is no justice, shoot all four of us.""They will kill us if they are freed. People in four villages are after our lives. We are only four people... everything is gone; our house, our entire property is gone," the mother told NDTVThe girl's father has requested the Supreme Court to transfer the trial out of Jammu and Kashmir, citing a "backlash" and lack of security for his family. "We are apprehensive that the trial will not happen peacefully, seeing the condition in Jammu... seeing that lawyers opposed it in Kathua and did not let the chargesheet proceed," the family's lawyer told the top court.The family wants the crime branch of the state police to carry on with the probe. The child's mother alleged her family was being pressured to say yes to a CBI probe, and local leaders have approached them several times and asked them "what is your problem with CBI probe?" The girl's mother claims local politicians are pushing for a CBI probe "to save the accused." "If the police had acted when we first filed a complaint the child could have been saved but they sat on it for seven days," she told NDTV."Koi begunah nahin hain" (No one is innocent) the mother said as her voice choked up, when it was mentioned that Sanji Ram, the main accused in case has told the Supreme Court that he was innocent and like a grandfather to the child. All the eight accused in the case have petitioned the court that the probe should be handed over to the CBI to get to the "real culprits".Police chargesheet said the murder was carefully planned to drive out the nomadic communityThe accused, while pleading not guilty, have asked the district and sessions judge for a narco test. Six of them, including a former revenue official, two police officers and a minor, are accused of keeping the little girl sedated and without food in a small temple for days, raping her over and over and finally killing her. The girl's body was found in the forests on January 17, a week after she went missing from the spot where her horses were grazing. A police chargesheet says the murder was carefully planned by the retired official, Sanji Ram, to drive the girl's nomadic Muslim community out of Kathua's Rasana village.The Supreme Court on Monday will decide if the case should be moved out for fair trial, after several petitions sought shifting of the trial to Chandigarh and handing over the investigation to the CBI. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra said it will deal with the prayer of the victim's father for shifting of trial to Chandigarh and plea of the accused seeking handing over the probe to CBI. The family, belonging to the Bakerwal Muslim nomads alleged, they face extreme discrimination after the child was raped and murdered. "The local people don't even let us use the pastures on the village outskirts for grazing goats after the incident...they will come after us if they are freed," the mother said.Before his arrest by the state crime branch, Sanji Ram had told NDTV that he would not allow grazing and fodder to Muslim nomads because there are Hindu shepherds who need this fodder."I am not allowing their goats into our area. We have our Hindu gaddis. They have been saying we will build mosque on your house. If CBI inquiry is ordered you will know who has done this," Sanji Ram had said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter