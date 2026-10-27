Kashmiri Pandit Activist Arrested For Circulating Doctored Terror Threats

A Kashmiri Pandit activist arrested on terror charges has allegedly manipulated and circulated terror threats during recent threats to Kashmiri Pandit employees in the Valley, police said.

The threats were purportedly issued by terrorist groups Soldiers of Resistance and United Liberation Council. According to the police, the investigation has prima facie established the commission of an offence under cyber terrorism.

Rakesh Handoo was arrested from his residence in Faridabad, Haryana after a complaint filed by a Kashmiri Pandit employee Rohit Raina who was named and targeted in terror threat letters. Several Kashmiri Pandit leaders and activists, however, said that Handoo is being unfairly targeted and highlighted his role in helping security forces' during the heyday of terrorism in Kashmir.

In August, panic gripped Kashmir Pandit employees in Kashmir after purported threat letters against some employees with their names and contact details were circulated. Following threats and safety concerns of employees' appointed under the Prime Minister's Special Employment Scheme for Kashmiri Pandits were sent on administrative leave and asked to stay away from duties for almost three weeks.

As per the grounds of arrest, Handoo has "repeatedly circulated threat-related electronic material purporting to originate from Soldier of Resistance and United Liberation Council.''

Sujit Kumar, Inspector General of Police told NDTV that Baramulla police have got substantial evidence against the accused and following the serious charges, a police team has arrested Handoo from Faridabad.

"The accused allegedly manipulated and repeatedly circulated terror-related threat material, purportedly issued by Soldier of Resistance/United Liberation Council, on X, falsely projecting complainant Rohit Raina as the intended target by altering the original identifying details. The circulation allegedly created serious apprehension regarding the complainant's safety,'' said police.

Police said during the course of the investigation, they have seized relevant documentary evidence and offences have been prima facie established.

"Offences under Sections 66F and 84C IT Act have been found prima facie established during investigation. FSL and technical analysis reports are awaited. Further investigation is underway,'' said police.

According to police, eight social-media posts and relevant documentary evidence were seized. "Witness statements recorded and CDR obtained. Accused failed to join investigation despite three notices under Section 35(3) BNSS. Arrest warrant obtained from the competent court. The accused was arrested on 17.10.2026 following due legal procedure and two mobile phones seized and X account details obtained for technical examination,'' said police.

Kashmiri Pandit leader Sanjay Saraf has termed the arrest as unfortunate and demanded that charges against Handoo be reviewed.

"He was arrested from his Faridabad residence. It's not good for the community which has suffered due to terrorism, and now a community activist has been booked under cyber terrorism," said Saraf, Lok Janshakti Party leader.

"Please Stop Media Trial of Rakesh Handu (Bunty) Media channels published news about Rakesh Handu without full verification. Who is he? For 30 years, he stood for Kashmiri Pandits. In the 1990s, he stood with the Army when no one else did. He was picked up from Faridabad and lodged in Baramulla Jail under Sections 66F & 84C, but did any channel read the FIR, talk to the family, or verify the facts? No. Did any news channel even talk to the complainant to understand the background. This is not journalism, this is character assassination. We believe in the rule of law. Let the court decide. But give him a fair hearing, not a media trial,'' said Sanjay Sapru in a social media post.

Around 6000 Kashmiri pandits have been given government jobs under the Prime Minister's special employment package rolled out in 2010. It was aimed at facilitating the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits displaced from their homeland after the outbreak of the secessionist movement in 1990.

In 2022, terrorists carried out targeted attacks, killing five Kashmiri pandits. This led to massive protests by the PM package employees for seven months demanding their transfer and posting at Jammu. While the Government refused to post these employees in Jammu, they were shifted and posted at safer locations in Srinagar and other major towns of the Valley.

Following threat letters and targeted attacks on migrant workers in July and August, a major security crackdown was launched in the Valley in which over 3000 suspects were detained. Police described the arrested persons as Over Ground Workers (OGWs), a term used for those covertly helping terrorists.

Handoo who is now facing terror charges had also unsuccessfully contested the 2008 Assembly elections against National Conference President Farooq Abdullah from the Hazratbal constituency in Srinagar.