Over 93,000 Cyber Crime Cases Reported From 2017 To 2019: Centre To Parliament

46 cases of cyber terrorism have been reported in India between 2017 and 2019 (Representational)

Over 93,000 cases of cyber crimes were reported in the country between 2017 and 2019, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that 46 cases of cyber terrorism have been reported in the country during the same period and the FIRs were registered under Section 66F of the Information Technology Act, 2000 related to cyber terrorism.

According to the data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the cybercrime cases registered in 2017, 2018 and 2019 were 21796, 27248 and 44546 respectively, he said in a written reply to a query.

The minister said the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is serving as the national agency for responding to cybersecurity incidents as per provisions of Section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The CERT-In receives inputs from its situational awareness systems and threat intelligence sources about malware infections in networks of entities across sectors.

Whenever any incident comes to the notice of CERT-In, it issues alerts and advisories to the entities concerned and sectoral Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) for remedial measures, he said.



