Kashmiri Muslim Leaders, Civil Groups Extend Support For Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Muslim religious leaders, local legislators and civil society groups of Kashmir have unanimously extended their support for a successful pilgrimage in the valley.



Days before the annual Yatra begins, a meeting of these representatives was called by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.

Sinha termed the participants custodians of spiritual tradition and guardians of the nation's moral conscience. He appealed to the people to ensure a memorable spiritual experience for all pilgrims.

"Generation after generation, we have ensured that Baba Amarnath's ancient spiritual heritage remains vibrant. As we prepare once again to welcome the devotees, I look to each one of you for your guidance and cooperation. Your role is vital in ensuring that every pilgrim experiences respect, safety and a sense of belonging," said Sinha.

The participants said that they are eagerly waiting for Yatris and will extend every possible support to pilgrims and smooth the conduct of the Yatra.

"We are inheritors of this centuries-old tradition. We are eagerly waiting to welcome Yatris. Everyone in the meeting, including all the religious leaders, unanimously extended support for a smooth Yatra," said Altaf Ahmad Wani, MLA Pahalgam.

Hoteliers who attended the meeting announced a 30 per cent discount in tariffs for Amarnath Yatris.

The Yatra will start on 3 July and conclude on 28 August amid massive security arrangements. Besides police and the army, 670 companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed for security.

"Every year the world bears witness that the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is an occasion where people of all faiths, communities and walks of life unite in the spirit of serving the pilgrims. Let us make Baba Barfani's Yatra an exemplary model of devotion and service. Let us ensure that every pilgrim feels our hospitality and warmth," Sinha said.