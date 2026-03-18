Kashmir Higher Reaches Witness Fresh Snowfall As Temperatures Drop

A few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while rain lashed most parts of the Valley on Wednesday, leading to a drop in temperature, officials said.

Reports of fresh snowfall were received from Pir Ki Gali along the Mughal Road in Shopian district, and from Sonamarg, even as most mountains in the Valley remained covered by layers of snow.

The higher reaches of the Valley have been receiving intermittent snow since Sunday.

The plains, including Srinagar, were lashed by rain, which continued till the last reports came in on Wednesday, the officials said.

The wet weather has brought down the temperature across the Valley, with Srinagar recording a maximum of 14.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, more than one degree lower than the normal, the officials said.

The other weather stations across the Valley also registered below normal temperatures.

In the past few days, Kashmir has been experiencing colder days and warmer nights due to cloud cover.

The lower day temperature broke the trend of unusually high temperatures that prevailed in the Valley over the past few weeks.

The meteorological department has forecast erratic weather till March 20, with a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain/snow at many places.

A few higher reaches in the Chenab Valley and south Kashmir may receive moderate to heavy snowfall, it said.

According to the weather office, another wet spell is likely from March 26-28 with light rain or snow at scattered places in the higher reaches.

There is a possibility of thunder/gusty winds, about 40-50 kmph, at a few places till March 20, with the possibility of hailstorms at isolated places, it said.

The MeT office has advised farmers to suspend farm operations till March 20.

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