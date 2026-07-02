Kashmir Faces Mutton Crisis Amid Wedding Season Over Punjab 'Transit Fee' Row

Kashmir's multi-cuisine Wazwan is facing a crisis due to disruption in supply of mutton, impacting wedding season in the Valley. According to mutton dealers, crisis have been caused due to "forced collection" of fee from Kashmir-bound trucks carrying livestock from Rajasthan and Haryana by contractors in Punjab.

The disruption in supplies has prompted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah write to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann for his intervention to end the "illegal" imposition of fee on Kashmir-bound trucks carrying the livestock.

Mutton dealers allege the contractors on Punjab highways impose a transit fee of Rs 20,000-25,000 on each truck carrying the livestock.

"We pay a 4% tax at the place of origin where we buy the livestock in Rajasthan, Haryana or Gujarat. But when our trucks reach Punjab, the contractors force us to pay Rs 20,000-25,000 for each truck. This forced collection has made transportation of livestock to Kashmir unviable," said a mutton dealer.

They said during the peak wedding season, they import the livestock worth Rs 12-14 crore from Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan everyday. Over the last one week, they said thet have stopped transpiration due to the "illegal" imposition of tax.

In his letter, Omar Abdullah has asked Bhagwant Mann for immediate intervention to end disruptions.

"I would request your kind intervention in having the matter examined and in ensuring the smooth, secure and unhindered movement of livestock transport vehicles through Punjab. It may also be ensured that no unauthorised interference or collection of charges is permitted from transporters carrying valid documentation and complying with all statutory requirements," reads the letter.

Mr Abdullah said that All Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Union has complained that the livestock-laden vehicles bound for Jammu & Kashmir are allegedly being stopped by certain contractor groups and collect unauthorised fee despite carrying all valid permits and requisite documentation.

Mutton dealers say while Omar Abdullah has written to his Punjab counterpart a week ago, there is no change on the ground and contractors in Punjab continue to levy fee on trucks carrying the livestock.

"We have no option but to go on a strike. How can we transport livestock in such a situation," said Hilal Ahmad, a mutton dealer.

Against a consumption of about 60,000 tonnes of mutton, Jammu and Kashmir produces around only 30,000 tonnes locally. Around 50% of mutton comes from Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat.

So when 50% supply is suddenly stopped, it has created crisis, particularly during the peak wedding season as multi-cuisine wazwan is integral to Kashmiri weddings.

Hilal Ahmad said while they are trying to optimise local mutton supply, however the gap between demand and availability is too big to deal with.