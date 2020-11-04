Karwa Chauth Moonrise Today: Puja Muhurat Starts, See Updates And Pics

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise: Here is a look at the moonrise time and checklist of items or samagri you need to perform Karwa Chauth puja.Muhurat for Karwa Chauth puja has started

Karwa Chauth Moonrise Today: Puja Muhurat Starts, See Updates And Pics

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Timings Today: Women doing puja in a Gurgaon complex

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat has arrived and women dressed in red have started gathering in neighbourhood parks. Masks are a special accessory this year as a safety measure against Covid-19. Karwa Chauth puja time ends at 6:39 pm today. According to tradition Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha will be read together. It is a beautiful sight as women in colourful clothes sit in a circle with their Karwa Chauth Thalis to pray for their husbands' wellbeing. The tinkling of bangles and mhendi on women's hands have added cheer amid the gloomy pandemic.

1d426ke8

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time: Woman shows off her mehndi ahead of puja in Delhi

Karwa Chauth wishes and greetings are pouring in on Twitter.   

Former union minister and MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal posted Karwa Chauth greetings. 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wished women celebrating Karwa Chauth.  

Hema Malini, actor and BJP MP posted Karwa Chauth greetings on social media. 

Karwa Chauth 2020: City-wise Chand Time or Moonrise Time
 

  • Delhi - 08:12 pm
  • Noida- 8:12 pm
  • Gurgaon- 8:13 pm
  • Chandigarh - 8:09 pm
  • Ahmedabad - 8:44 pm
  • Mumbai - 8:52 pm
  • Kolkata - 7:40 pm
  • Jaipur - 8:22 pm
  • Pune - 8:49 pm
  • Chennai - 8:33 pm
  • Bengaluru - 8:44 pm
  • Hyderabad - 8:32 pm

Karwa Chauth 2020: Puja Samagri needed

Here is a checklist of items or samagri you need to perform Karwa Chauth puja. 

A lamp or diya, cotton wick, flowers, sweets, roli, incense sticks, an earthen pot, sindoor or kumkum, chandan, haldi, honey, sugar, milk, water, curd, ghee, and camphor.

Wish you a Happy Karwa Chauth! 
 

Comments
karwa chauth 2020karwa chauth moonrise time updatesKarwa Chauth

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india