Karwa Chauth Moonrise Today: Puja Muhurat Starts, See Updates And Pics

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat has arrived and women dressed in red have started gathering in neighbourhood parks. Masks are a special accessory this year as a safety measure against Covid-19. Karwa Chauth puja time ends at 6:39 pm today. According to tradition Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha will be read together. It is a beautiful sight as women in colourful clothes sit in a circle with their Karwa Chauth Thalis to pray for their husbands' wellbeing. The tinkling of bangles and mhendi on women's hands have added cheer amid the gloomy pandemic.

Karwa Chauth wishes and greetings are pouring in on Twitter.

Former union minister and MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal posted Karwa Chauth greetings.

Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all our homes be blessed with joyous loving relationships & healthy long lives.#HappyKarwaChauth — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) November 4, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wished women celebrating Karwa Chauth.

नमः शिवायै शर्वाण्यै सौभाग्यं संतति शुभाम्‌।

प्रयच्छ भक्तियुक्तानां नारीणां हरवल्लभे॥



पावन पर्व 'करवा चौथ' की मेरी सभी बहनों को हार्दिक बधाई!



मां करवा आपको अखण्ड सुहाग का आशीर्वाद दें। सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी करें। घर-आंगन और जीवन का हर क्षण मंगल से परिपूर्ण हो, शुभकामनाएं! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 4, 2020

Hema Malini, actor and BJP MP posted Karwa Chauth greetings on social media.

Today is Karwa Chauth. To all of you observing this fast, I convey my best wishes for a fulfilling, blessed Karwa Chauth where all your prayers come true pic.twitter.com/f4S9aFbUMZ — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 4, 2020

Karwa Chauth 2020: City-wise Chand Time or Moonrise Time



Delhi - 08:12 pm

Noida- 8:12 pm

Gurgaon- 8:13 pm

Chandigarh - 8:09 pm

Ahmedabad - 8:44 pm

Mumbai - 8:52 pm

Kolkata - 7:40 pm

Jaipur - 8:22 pm

Pune - 8:49 pm

Chennai - 8:33 pm

Bengaluru - 8:44 pm

Hyderabad - 8:32 pm

Karwa Chauth 2020: Puja Samagri needed

Here is a checklist of items or samagri you need to perform Karwa Chauth puja.

A lamp or diya, cotton wick, flowers, sweets, roli, incense sticks, an earthen pot, sindoor or kumkum, chandan, haldi, honey, sugar, milk, water, curd, ghee, and camphor.

Wish you a Happy Karwa Chauth!

