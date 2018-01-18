Karti Chidambaram Appears Before Probe Agency In INX Media Case Last year, the CBI had carried out searches at the homes and offices of Karti Chidambaram across four cities

Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into the INX Media alleged money laundering case.



Mr Chidambaram was summoned by the ED to appear before the investigating officer of the case today. His authorised representative had met the officer twice in the past and the ED had subsequently asked him to appear himself.



Sources said the ED wants to put questions directly to Mr Chidambaram and hence wanted him to depose in person. In May last year, the ED had filed a case against him, INX Media, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea.



The complaint was filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA.



Sources said the ED is probing the alleged "proceeds of crime" generated in this case. It was the ED which had provided information about the alleged illegal payments made by INX Media, based on which the CBI had filed its first information report or FIR.



The CBI had also carried out searches at the homes and offices of Karti Chidambaram across four cities for allegedly receiving money from the media firm to scuttle a tax probe.



The Chidambarams have denied all the charges made against them.



Investigators have alleged that Karti Chidambaram received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment

Promotion Board conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.



The CBI has said it has also recovered vouchers of Rs 10 lakh which were allegedly paid for the services. These vouchers were issued in favour of Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd, a firm "indirectly" owned by Karti Chidambaram, the CBI has alleged.



Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, after the CBI's searches on May 16, had issued a strong statement in response to the raids, saying the government was using the CBI and other agencies to target his son.



The FIPB approval was granted in "hundreds of cases", the senior Congress leader had said.



